Demo against COVID-19 vaccines in Canberra, Australia

Thousands of protesters marched through Canberra on Saturday calling against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and restrictions.
At least one person was seen being detained by police outside Australia's Parliament House.
Police officers said they had expected up to 10,000 protesters to demonstrate in the Australian capital.
The protest was held days after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that Australia will open its borders to all vaccinated tourists and business travelers from 21 February.
