The World Surf League's Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge took place on Thursday in Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal. The best big wave surfers in the world took on waves of 40 to 50 feet.
Lucas Chianca (BRA) once again retained the titles of Best Male Performance and Best Team Performance, this time in partnership with Nic von Rupp (PRT).
The battle for the Best Female Performance title was tight between Des Bouillons and Maya Gabeira (BRA), but patience and experience paid off for Gabeira who took first place in the final heat of the day.
www.worldsurfleague.com
New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters continue their siege of parliament.
Montevideo Carnival returns after Covid cancels 2021
Bulgaria: Honey pots form a candle crucifix.
USA: teenagers rescued in the ice
Colombia: Refugee camp with over 1,000 indigenous people
Denmark: Exhibit explores 150 years of female art history
Clashes and arrests as New Zealand police clear Covid protest.
Crowds at the 10th Taiwan Comics and Animation Festival
Rescue after building collapse in Idlib
Many killed, injured in mudslide in west Colombia
Peru inaugurates its largest mural in downtown Lima
Underwater escape game debuts in France
Indonesian croc freed after five years trapped in tyre
Beckham attends Amateur Women's football tournament at Qatar's Education Stadium
Ukrainian border guards patrol the border with Russia