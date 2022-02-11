The World Surf League's Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge took place on Thursday in Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal. The best big wave surfers in the world took on waves of 40 to 50 feet.

Lucas Chianca (BRA) once again retained the titles of Best Male Performance and Best Team Performance, this time in partnership with Nic von Rupp (PRT).

The battle for the Best Female Performance title was tight between Des Bouillons and Maya Gabeira (BRA), but patience and experience paid off for Gabeira who took first place in the final heat of the day.

www.worldsurfleague.com