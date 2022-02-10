The new exhibition, which is being held at the ARKEN Museum of Modern Art on the outskirts of Copenhagen, features nearly 120 works by Danish and international artists, some dating from the late 19th century, others from last year.
Denmark's most famous woman, Queen Margrethe II, who recently celebrated 50 years on the throne, attended the opening of the exhibition on Friday (4 February 2022).
According to the museum, the history of the women's movement began to leave its mark on the art world around 1870.
Thanks to new ideas about women's emancipation and a new outlook on art, more women artists were given the opportunity to practice their art.
The organisers say that countless women artists have rebelled against traditional representations of women.
The recent #MeToo movement has shown that the battle for women's rights continues, they say.
More No Comment
Clashes and arrests as New Zealand police clear Covid protest.
Crowds at the 10th Taiwan Comics and Animation Festival
Rescue after building collapse in Idlib
Many killed, injured in mudslide in west Colombia
Peru inaugurates its largest mural in downtown Lima
Underwater escape game debuts in France
Indonesian croc freed after five years trapped in tyre
Beckham attends Amateur Women's football tournament at Qatar's Education Stadium
Ukrainian border guards patrol the border with Russia
Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates
Ecstatic crowds greet victorious Senegal on Cup of Nations return
Ramen eating competition takes place in Kazan
In Madagascar, roads are damaged and cities ravaged after the passage of cyclone Bastsirai
Morocco holds funeral for little Rayan who died trapped in well
Fans wait near Dakar airport for the return of the Senegalese AFCON champions