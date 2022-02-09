Three people have been injured after a drunken truck driver crashed into dozens of vehicles in southern Germany.

Police say the lorry hit another car after ignoring a red light town of Fürth, just outside Nuremberg on Tuesday evening, before ramming into several parked cars.

Three people were slightly injured while at least 31 cars were damaged, authorities say.

The collisions caused several cars, the facade of a house and the truck itself to catch fire. The house was evacuated.

The driver, a 50-year-old with no permanent residence in Germany, was arrested at the scene.

A breath test showed that he was several times above the legal alcohol limit for driving, police said.

The truck driver, the driver of the car he collided with at the red light and a passerby were slightly injured.

"When you look at the length of the crash site and the number of vehicles involved, the length of the pavement, it's really lucky that there were no pedestrians affected or seriously injured," said Christian Rieck, a spokesman for Fürth fire department.