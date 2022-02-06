A 485-metre-long and 70-metre-high old Autobahn bridge was brought down near Wilnsdorf, in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, on Sunday.
It is the first time an Autobahn bridge this high has been demolished, according to the government infrastructure operator, Autobahn GmbH.
The 55-year-old structure near the Hessian state border collapsed as planned at 1100 local (1000 GMT) with the help of 120 kilogrammes of explosives, which had previously been placed in 1850 boreholes.
The bridge's 16 piers fell to the ground along with the road surface, according to the German news agency, dpa.
More No Comment
Protests over killing of Congolese refugee in Brazil
Cyclone Batsirai brings destruction to east coast of Madagascar
Ukraine civilians in military training amid Russian threat
Kharkiv residents march amid Russia tensions
Stockholm hosts cold water swimming competition in 1.9° celsius lake.
Europe's largest light festival marks end to pandemic darkness in Copenhagen
Protesters stage demo against COVID-19 restrictions and high fuel taxes
Lunar New Year parade in central Thailand
5,000 blooms on display at Kew Gardens orchid festival
Scraping a living: salt offers women lifeline in Yemen
Tibetan exiles in India protest Winter Olympics in China
Strong winds, flooded roads as cyclone winds hit Mauritius and Reunion Island
Kim Jong Un, wife and aunt at Lunar New Year concert
A shouting man denouncing the Church disrupts an audience by Pope Francis at the Vatican
Ecuador searches for missing people after deadly mudslide