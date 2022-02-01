euronews_icons_loading
SpaceX launches Italian satellite

After several days of delays, SpaceX launched an Italian satellite into space from Florida on Monday.

The Falcon-9 rocket lifted off with the Earth observation satellite on-time at just after 6 p.m. local time.

The launch was scrubbed three times by weather and once when a cruise ship wandered too close to the no-go zone downrange of the launch pad.

