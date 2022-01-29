Thousands protest against 'rape culture' in Uruguay

Thousands of women took the streets of the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo on Friday, to protest against a rape case that has shocked the country.
In the incident, which occurred on Sunday, a woman left a club with a man and accompanied him to his apartment.
While they were having sexual intercourse, at least two more men entered the apartment and raped her.
The unidentified 30-year-old was later found by a friend in the center of Montevideo and taken to a hospital where doctors confirmed the attack.
Protesters marched along the streets from Independencia Square in downtown Montevideo.
