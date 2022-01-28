euronews_icons_loading
Finnish inventor builds ice carousels in the shape of Olympic rings ahead The Winter Games

The Finish inventor Janne Käpylehto, joined by Finnish Olympic and Parolympic athletes, builds ice carousels in the shape of the Olympic rings on a frozen lake to encourage the national athletes ahead of the Beijing Olympic Games.

They hope to convey "we are supporting from here at home and we hope that there are also medals coming".

