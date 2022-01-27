English
Latest Live Coverage
Roberta Metsola vows to 'stand up' for EU after election win
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | January 27th – Midday
Updated: 27/01/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Dining with the undead in Riyadh, Saudi
Nature
Meet the army of ninja turtles helping scientists get closer to cyclones
Ukraine
European delegation visits Babi Yar ahead of Holocaust remembrance day
Gaza
Gaza textile workers seek partnership with Israeli companies to tackle unemployment woes
World
'Situation under control': Ukraine tones down threat of Russia's military sea drills near its border
no comment
Rare snowfall blankets Jerusalem’s Old City
Italy
Voting to choose Italy's next president goes into a fourth day
Hear
Ladino: Meet the guardian of a Jewish language close to extinction
Portugal
Portugal election: how the left's odd political coalition was born
USA
Prince Andrew seeks jury trial if Virginia Giuffre lawsuit not dismissed
Latest video
