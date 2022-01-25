Patrick Smith, a staff photographer for Getty Images, will never forget the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

"Being there, shooting events like the pole vault, where an athlete is levitating across the air, seeing the iconic views of the stadium, the woodwork at the top … is very historic, and something that I’ll never forget."

The professional sports photographer says that there’s no better place to be than the Olympics, and Tokyo 2020 was no exception. "Covering the athletics makes your heartbeat, and it makes the athlete's hearts beat," he said.

Japan is a great place, he says, "it’s just somewhere I know that makes my heart beat in a happy way."

Smith hopes to visit Tokyo again in the near future and, in the meantime, he contents himself with speaking about his experience with his children, who he hopes to take there one day. “I tell them how safe it is, that the food is amazing," he added.