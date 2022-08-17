English
Japan

Japan rocked by Tokyo 2020 Olympics corruption probe

Headquarters of Aoki Holdings Inc. clothing company
Headquarters of Aoki Holdings Inc. clothing company

Japan has found itself in the middle of a bribery scandal which could jeopardise its hopes of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympic Games. 

It follows the arrest of a former Tokyo 2020 Olympics committee board member and three employees of a clothing company that sponsored the games.

Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at advertising company Dentsu, is suspected of receiving bribes of around €370,000 from the former head of Aoki Holdings Inc. and two company employees.

Aoki, which makes affordable business suits, was considered a surprise choice to dress the Japanese Olympic team while other nations opted for more internationally recognisable brands.

Watch the video above to find out more.