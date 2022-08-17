Japan rocked by Tokyo 2020 Olympics corruption probe

Japan rocked by Tokyo 2020 Olympics corruption probeComments
By Euronews
Japan has found itself in the middle of a bribery scandal which could jeopardise its hopes of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympic Games.
It follows the arrest of a former Tokyo 2020 Olympics committee board member and three employees of a clothing company that sponsored the games.
Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at advertising company Dentsu, is suspected of receiving bribes of around €370,000 from the former head of Aoki Holdings Inc. and two company employees.
Aoki, which makes affordable business suits, was considered a surprise choice to dress the Japanese Olympic team while other nations opted for more internationally recognisable brands.
