Delegates from over 20 countries arrive at Winter Olympics villages

Three Winter Olympic villages in and around Beijing opened to various national delegations on Sunday.

The arrivals included athletes and officials from over 20 countries including China, the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, and Switzerland.

The delegates first went through a security check and then attended registration meetings with Games staff to arrange accommodation, access rights, and supplies they might need.

Some delegates will be staying in the Olympic village in Beijing, while others will head to Zhangjiakou, some 190 kilometres northwest of the capital, and Yanqing, around 90 kilometres northwest.

The village in Beijing will welcome the curlers, ice hockey players, figure skaters, and some of the snowboarders.

Meanwhile, the Zhangjiakou facility will host freestyle skiers, snowboarders, ski jumpers, and cross-country skiers. The Alpine skiers and bobsleighs will be at the Yanqing.

The Olympic villages will officially open on Thursday when larger teams are set to arrive, and the games will begin on 4 February.