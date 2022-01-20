Peru responders continue to clean oil off Cavero beach, one of several areas affected by an oil spill from an Italian-flagged ship.
The waves causing the spill originated from an eruption of an undersea volcano in the South Pacific nation of Tonga.
Clean up crews wearing hazmat suits shovelled crude oil into wheelbarrows.
Local fishermen fear that the damage is far greater than the government is letting on.
