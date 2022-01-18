Environmental authorities and workers at the Pampilla refinery have been working to clean up oil from a beach in Lima after a spill attributed to high waves caused by the eruption of a volcano in Tonga.
The spill was brought under control within hours, but the clean-up process continues.
The Peruvian Institute of Civil Defence said in a press release that on Sunday a ship was unloading oil at the La Pampilla refinery on the Pacific coast when strong waves suddenly displaced the vessel, causing the spill.
The government did not say how many gallons were spilled, but said local and federal authorities were working to clean up the coast.
The La Pampilla refinery, in Callao province near the capital Lima, is owned by Spanish company Repsol.
It is considered the main oil processing plant in Peru. Local authorities have closed the beaches in the area to the public since Sunday.
More No Comment
Roberta Metsola elected EP president
Ex-leader Poroshenko arrives in Ukraine to face charges
Thousands attend Indian bull-taming festival amid Covid surge
Canal boat gives away free flowers to mark start of tulip season
Djokovic arrives in Belgrade, walks through airport
Horses run through fire at Spanish festival
Hundreds take part in 'Kill the Bill' protest in London
Hundreds protest against potential lithium mining in Serbia
Thieves loot goods trains in Los Angeles with impunity
British soldiers jump into the icy water in Estonia.
Tunisians defy ban to protest against president
New equipment centre opens for Russian Olympians
Jakarta protest calls for boycott of Beijing Olympics
Sri Lanka: elephants feeding in garbage dumps
Masked dancers chase away evil at a festival in Bulgaria