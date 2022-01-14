European Union and Italian officials bid farewell to David Sassoli, the former president of the European Parliament during his state funeral on Friday.

A guard of honour accompanied Sassoli's coffin, draped in the EU flag, as it arrived at Rome's Santa Maria degli Angeli, the church where Italian state funerals are held..

Sassoli died on Tuesday at the age of 65. He had been struggling with ill health for months following a bout of pneumonia in September and had been hospitalised since late December because of abnormal functioning of his immune system.

His funeral service was attended by Italy's President, Sergio Mattarella, and Prime Minister, Mario Draghi.

The highest office-holders from EU institutions were also present to pay their respect including Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, Council president Charles Michel and acting-president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

Other dignitaries at the funeral included French Prime Minister Jean Castex and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez.

Mattarella and Draghi were among the many mourners who attended a ceremony with Sassoli's family on Thursday as his coffin lay in state.