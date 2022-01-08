Developers try to conquer humans' fear of robots at Las Vegas CES

Developers at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas are hoping to prove that humans have nothing to fear when it comes to robots.

"I mean it is sci-fi. We’ve been programmed as humans to see sci-fi movies and to think that anything with legs must be a threat to us," Roger Hebert from Boston Dynamics told Euronews.

"But it is interesting that you don’t see that same perspective with robots on wheels, it’s something about the legs that make our human brain think it is going to be a threat to us," he added.

"And that’s not the case. Some people’s first reaction is to think: oh that’s kind of creepy. But the reality is it is a remote control car, right, in the grand scheme of things. With friendly operators behind it."

One of the robots acts as a camera, following human hand movement to take its next cue.

The robots can stack boxes or pick apples in order to make human life easier.

"So, industrial robots should not be together with humans, because there needs to be a fence. But collaborative robots have a sensor so when you touch the robot it automatically stops," explained Dayoun Kim, Doosan Robotics' deputy general manager.

"We can programme a fence into the programme so it can be just stopped. And you can limit the robot’s space so that’s why this robot can be better with humans," she adds.

Watch the full video report in the player above.