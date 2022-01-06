Tokyo firemen perform traditional firefighting acrobatics at New Year drills

Members of the Edo Firemen Preservation Association perform Japanese traditional firefighting techniques during the New Year's fire brigades exercise.
They demonstrate the acrobatic performance, which has a history of more than 300 years, while the present day firefighters exercise the firefighting and rescue drills.
