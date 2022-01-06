Italian mafia fugitive arrested after being spotted on Google Maps' Street ViewComments
An Italian mafia fugitive on the run for 20 years was caught by police in Spain after being identified on Google.
Gioacchino Gammino was found to be living under a fake name in the town of Galapagar after he was spotted on Google Map's Street View feature.
The 61-year-old former mafia boss from Sicily had been listed as a dangerous fugitive by Italy's interior ministry.
According to national media, Gammino was living as a greengrocer and cook in the Spanish town near Madrid. He was arrested after a two-year joint operation between Italian and Spanish authorities.
An image available on Google appears to show a man who looks like Gammino outside a fruit shop in Galapagar in July 2018.
At the time of his arrest in December, Gammino reportedly asked police, "How did you find me? I haven't even phoned my family for 10 years."
The fugitive was first detained in Barcelona on charges of murder and drug trafficking in the late 1990s but mysteriously escaped from a Rome prison in 2002. He is expected to be extradited to Italy next month.
In March last year, a member of an Italian mafia gang was also arrested in the Dominican Republic after his tattoos were recognised on a YouTube cooking video.