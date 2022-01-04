This content is not available in your region

Poland

Polish murderer on the run for 20 years arrested for not wearing facemask

By AFP
The man was rrested by police in the Bielany district of Warsaw.
Police in Poland have arrested a convicted murderer who had been on the run for 20 years because he was not wearing a face mask.

Warsaw police said they had detained the 45-year-old fugitive at a shop northeast of the capital.

"The man was stopped by police in the Bielany district because he did not have a mask," sub-inspector Elwira Kozlowska told AFP on Tuesday.

The man has now been transported to a prison where he is due to serve a 25-year sentence for murder. No further details were provided.

Facemasks are mandatory in all shops in Poland under the latest anti-coronavirus restrictions.