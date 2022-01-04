Police in Poland have arrested a convicted murderer who had been on the run for 20 years because he was not wearing a face mask.

Warsaw police said they had detained the 45-year-old fugitive at a shop northeast of the capital.

"The man was stopped by police in the Bielany district because he did not have a mask," sub-inspector Elwira Kozlowska told AFP on Tuesday.

The man has now been transported to a prison where he is due to serve a 25-year sentence for murder. No further details were provided.

Facemasks are mandatory in all shops in Poland under the latest anti-coronavirus restrictions.