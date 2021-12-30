Archbishop Desmond Tutu funeral cortege arrives at Cape Town cathedral

The cortege of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu arrived at St George's cathedral in Cape town on Thursday, where he will lie in state until the funeral on Saturday.

A coffin carrying the body of Archbishop Tutu arrived at the cathedral by car on Thursday morning, accompanied by Tutu's family.

Upon arrival the coffin was blessed by awaiting members of the church, before it was carried into the cathedral.

The Nobel Peace Prize-winner will lie in state at the cathedral in Cape Town for two days, Thursday and Friday, to allow all mourners to pay tribute by filing past his coffin,

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that Tutu's requiem Mass on Saturday will be a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

His ashes will later be interred at the cathedral's mausoleum, according to Tutu's instructions.