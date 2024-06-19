Video. Ramaphosa's coalition presidency

This marks the first coalition government in 30 years after the ANC lost its parliamentary majority. Ramaphosa, reelected by lawmakers with support from the main opposition and a smaller party, faces the challenge of leading a coalition with divergent views on key issues like land redistribution and the electricity crisis. The formation of the new Cabinet remains pending.

