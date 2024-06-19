EventsEventsPodcasts
South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, is sworn in as President at his inauguration
Video. Ramaphosa's coalition presidency

This marks the first coalition government in 30 years after the ANC lost its parliamentary majority. Ramaphosa, reelected by lawmakers with support from the main opposition and a smaller party, faces the challenge of leading a coalition with divergent views on key issues like land redistribution and the electricity crisis. The formation of the new Cabinet remains pending.

