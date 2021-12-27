Mourners brought floral tributes to Cape Town's St George's Cathedral on Monday to honour Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who died the day before aged 90.
South Africa began a week of mourning events for anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, on Monday as tributes poured in from across the world for the outspoken Nobel peace laureate.
Tutu worked passionately, tirelessly and non-violently to tear down apartheid - South Africa’s brutal, decades-long regime of oppression against its Black majority that only ended in 1994.
His funeral will be held on January 1 at Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral, his former parish, his foundation said in a statement.
More No Comment
Devastating floods after two dams break in Brazil
Santa Race in North Macedonia and in Russia
Dual train-bus vehicle starts commercial operation
Salsa dancers take to Cali's 'Salsodromo' on Christmas Day
Heavy snow hits Sea of Japan coast
Thousands protest new virus restrictions in Spain
Moving nativity scene draws visitors to Polish monastery
The 23rd Harbin Ice and Snow World starts trial operation
Libyans mark 70th Anniversary of independence
People flee into Thailand amid Myanmar fighting
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas
Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets
Mongolian doctors trek to remote areas to give herders jabs
Santa Claus parades around the world
Ferry fire kills dozens in southern Bangladesh