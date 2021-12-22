Monkeys gathering around a bonfire in Aichi zoo winter solstice custom

Monkeys at a zoo in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, are gathering around a bonfire to warm up in the winter cold.
The Japan Monkey Centre in Inuyama City showcases the event every year. The custom began nearly 60 years ago since 1959 when zookeepers made a bonfire for themselves, and the monkeys who are usually scared of fire moved closer to enjoy its warmth.
On Tuesday, the day before Winter Solstice, members of the media were invited to watch the monkeys gathering around the fire to warm their stomachs and backs and to eat roasted sweet potatoes.
More No Comment
One of Europe`s biggest and oldest lottery draws kicks off in Madrid
Nigeria destroys around 1M expired COVID vaccines
NGO brings holiday cheer to Sao Paulo homeless
Final of the UNESCO listed ritual dance of the royal drum in Burundi
Taiwan tank platoons conduct combat firing exercise
Santa Claus roams Christian town of Iraq, "putting smiles on children's faces"
Teargas, bullets fired at protesters during demonstration in DRC
Truck runs into a US military vehicle in Germany
Ice sculptors transform a Russian city into a winter wonderland
Sudan anti-coup protests mark uprising anniversary
Father Frost visits Moscow children's hospital
Santa visits children in Amazon riverine communities
Malaysian urban areas submerged under water after major flooding
Thousands march through Vienna against COVID-19 restrictions
Karachi Christians hold pre-Christmas procession