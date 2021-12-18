euronews_icons_loading
Indigenous people compete to preserve traditional way of life

Climaco Dogirama says he wanted to honour his grandfather when he took part in the spear-throwing competition at Panama's Indigenous Ancestral Games, which seek to preserve age-old customs. Dogirama, from the Embera community, is one of 250 competitors from Panama's seven recognised Indigenous ethnicities taking part in traditional athletic feats at the Games.

