A powerful typhoon left at least 33 people dead, knocked down power and communications in entire provinces, and wrought widespread destruction in the Philippines.

Typhoon Rai blew away Friday night into the South China Sea after rampaging through southern and central island provinces.

More than 300,000 people in its path were evacuated to safety in advance in a pre-emptive move officials say may have saved a lot of lives.

At its strongest, Rai packed sustained winds of 195 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 270 kph, one of the most powerful in recent years to hit the disaster-prone Southeast Asian archipelago, which lies between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea.

The typhoon slammed into the country’s southeastern coast Thursday but the extent of casualties and destruction remained unclear two days after, with entire provinces still without power and cellphone connection.

The national police first reported at least 19 dead but did not provide other details.

The government’s main disaster-response agency reported a lower death toll of 12 -- mostly villagers hit by falling trees -- because it said it had to carefully validate each death.

However, the number rose to 33 by Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed.

Dinagat Islands governor, Arlene Bag-ao, posted a statement on the province’s website to say that the province of about 180,000 “has been levelled to the ground.”

She pleaded for food, water, temporary shelters, fuel, hygiene kits, and medical supplies.

“We may have survived, but we cannot do the same in the coming days because of our limited capacities as an island province,” Bag-ao said, adding that some of Dinagat’s hospitals could not open due to damage.

“Most of our commercial and cargo vessels are now unsuitable for sea voyages, effectively cutting us off from the rest of the country,” the note stated.

Pictures posted on Dinagat’s website show low-slung houses with roofs either blown off or damaged and surrounded by tin roof sheets and debris.

With government contingency funds used for the coronavirus pandemic, president Rodrigo Duterte said he would look for money to help the provinces. He planned to visit the devastated region this weekend.

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago is located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” region, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.