Drone shots of flooding in northeast Spain

Aerial footage showed the extent of the flooding in northern Spain on Sunday as streets in the medieval city of Tudela were left submerged after the Ebro river burst its banks.
The combination of a heavy, days long storm and thawing snow brought a surge in the Ebro and its tributaries, Spanish meteorological services said.
The river's flow rate doubled from Friday to Sunday and surpassed the rate that in 2015 caused widespread flooding in the region, authorities said.
Emergency services said they retrieved the body of a 61-year-old man from inside the cab of his submerged van in a river in the Navarra region.
The man was reported missing on Friday and his vehicle was spotted the following day, but the fast-flowing river made a rescue operation impossible, officials said.
More No Comment
Aerials of Italy building collapse
Debris and damage in Mayfield after tornado
Artists perform a dance in homage of social leaders killed in Colombia
Aerials of La Palma's erupting volcano
Hundreds dressed as Santa run down Athen streets
Portugal: surfers try to tame the waves of Nazaré
Pilgrims fill reopened Guadalupe basilica in Mexico
Swimmers brave extreme, icy waters as northeastern Russia hits near record low temperatures
People gather iall around Europe to protest anti-covid measures.
Israel rescue centre release sea turtles back to sea
Filipino protesters destroy Duterte effigy at march in Manila
Dozens of migrants are evacuated from a camp under Paris ring road
Thousands gather in Paraguay for Virgin of Caacupe Day
Bikers dressed up as Santa Claus parade to raise donations for those in need
US and Kurdish forces hold joint military exercise in north-eastern Syria