Drone shots of flooding in northeast Spain

Aerial footage showed the extent of the flooding in northern Spain on Sunday as streets in the medieval city of Tudela were left submerged after the Ebro river burst its banks.

The combination of a heavy, days long storm and thawing snow brought a surge in the Ebro and its tributaries, Spanish meteorological services said.

The river's flow rate doubled from Friday to Sunday and surpassed the rate that in 2015 caused widespread flooding in the region, authorities said.

Emergency services said they retrieved the body of a 61-year-old man from inside the cab of his submerged van in a river in the Navarra region.

The man was reported missing on Friday and his vehicle was spotted the following day, but the fast-flowing river made a rescue operation impossible, officials said.