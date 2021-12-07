Five former Bosnian Muslim soldiers have been charged with war crimes against Serb civilians during the 1990s war.

The suspects are accused of killing at least eight civilians in Sarajevo, the country's prosecutor's office said.

The group is also suspected of crimes against at least 100 victims, including unlawful imprisonment, torture, abuse, forced labour, and inflicting bodily and mental harm.

The crimes were allegedly committed in a school and prison set up by Bosnian forces in a building in the Hrasnica suburb.

The arrests were made in cooperation with authorities in neighboring Serbia, where some of the survivors now live.

More than 100,000 people died during the 1992 to 1995 conflict in Bosnia, including thousands of Bosniak Muslims.

War broke out when the Bosniak-led government declared independence from Serb-led Yugoslavia, triggering a rebellion.

Millions of people were displaced when Bosnian Serb forces seized control of large areas and forced non-Serbs from their homes. Serb civilians were also victims of war crimes at the hands of Bosniak Muslim defenders in Sarajevo.

The conflict ended in a US-brokered peace agreement in 1995, but the country remains ethnically divided and impoverished despite international efforts at reconciliation.