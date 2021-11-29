German Ralf Rangnick confirmed as Manchester United's interim manager

German Ralf Rangnick has been confirmed as Manchester United's interim manager.

The 63-year-old replaces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who left the English Premier League club earlier this month.

The Norwegian had been at the helm since being appointed caretaker manager following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in 2018.

Rangnick, whose previous clubs as manager include 1899 Hoffenheim, Schalke 04 and RB Leipzeig, will remain as manager until the end of the season.

He will then be taking on a two-year consultancy role, Manchester United said in a statement.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience,” Rangnick said. “All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.”

Michael Carrick, who oversaw Manchester United's draw with league leaders Chelsea yesterday, will remain in charge of the first team until Rangnick's work visa is finalised.

Rangnick takes over a side that has won just one of their last eight matches in the Premier League.

Solskjaer, a club hero who scored the winner for Manchester United in the 1999 Champions League final, was finally let go on Sunday 21 November following a period of intense speculation over his future.

Rangnick left his role as head of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow to take up the role. The club will look to appoint a permanent manager once the season is over.

John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said: “Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. "He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching."