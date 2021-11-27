Czech President Milos Zeman left hospital on Saturday and will name a new prime minister on Sunday, his spokesman has confirmed.

Jiri Ovcacek told the AFP news agency that "the president left the University Military Hospital (UVN) for Lany Castle," his official residence.

"He plans to appoint (centre-right leader) Petr Fiala as head of government at 11am (10am GMT) tomorrow," he said, adding that the format of the ceremony was "under consideration".

It is unclear how the ceremony might take place as the 77-year-old president is due to be in isolation for a fortnight under health rules.

The head of state was discharged from hospital on Thursday after being admitted on October 10 but had to be rushed back in after testing positive for coronavirus.

He was first admitted in intensive care the day after legislative elections and stayed for more than three weeks before being transferred to a convalescence unit.

He accepted on November 11 the formal resignation of the government of the populist outgoing Prime Minister, billionaire Andrej Babis, following his electoral defeat.

The eastern European country of 10.7 million people is grappling with a record daily increase in the number of infections, which led the government to announce new restrictions on Thursday, including the closure of restaurants, bars and nightclubs at night, as well as all Christmas markets.