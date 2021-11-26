Activists from Extinction Rebellion blockaded more than a dozen distribution centres of online retail giant Amazon in Britain in what they called coordinated global Black Friday sales protests.
Dozens of demonstrators from the environmental movement -- known as XR -- blocked the company's largest UK warehouse, in Dunfermline in Scotland, as well as sites across England collectively responsible for around half of its deliveries in Britain.
The group also claimed to have targeted Amazon's distribution sites in the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, on the busiest day of the year for the retail behemoth.
The disruptive protests were "to confront the exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices of one of the world's largest companies", XR said in a statement.
It blocked the entrances to the UK sites using bamboo structures and so-called lock-on devices, and displayed banners featuring slogans like "Amazon crime", "Infinite growth, finite planet" and "Black Friday exploits people and planet".
More No Comment
Luxor`s `Sphinx Avenue` reopens after years of excavations and restorations
Famed Hermitage Museum stages virtual NFT exhibit V1
Romanian National Bank launches first banknote with female personality
Venezuela, Chile and Uruguay protest against gender-based violence
New lava flow moves out from La Palma volcano
Thousands demonstrate in Madrid to call out violence against women
Paris inaugurates square in tribute to female victims of domestic violence
Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC
Thousands protest in Khartoum against military takeover
Seoul trials robot teaching assistants in nursery schools
Penguins post Christmas wishes to Santa
New track in Ramallah offers Palestinians safe exercising route away from the traffic
Russian rescue dog given four prosthetic paws
Italian taxi drivers strike for better working conditions
Power plant chimneys demolished in Australia