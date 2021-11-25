Zookeepers at ZSL London Zoo have been helping their resident penguins post Christmas wishes to Santa this week.The activity marks the beginning of the Zoo's seasonal festivities, which officially kick off on Saturday.
The festive event at the London attraction, which runs through until 3 January, features a fairy-lit wonderland trail which will take visitors on a tour to find out what their favourite animals want for Christmas.
