At least 6 dead and 49 missing after accident in Siberia mine

At least six people died and 49 were missing on Thursday following an accident in a mine in Siberia, local authorities said.

The press office of local governor Serguey Tsivilev told AFP that 285 people were in the mine when the accident took place.

Its causes remain unknown and there is "no contact" with the mine workers still unaccounted for, the source said.

"Rescue operations at the Listviajnaya mine are underway. A total of 237 people were brought to the surface, 45 people were injured. 48 people remain in the mine," the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Telegram earlier on Wednesday.