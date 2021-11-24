This dog's name is Monika. Aged between two and four-years-old, she's now learning to walk again.
The first steps on prostheses just two weeks after her operation are still not very confident, but progress can already be seen.
Sergei Potkov, a veterinarian from Novosibirsk, has been practicing animal prosthetics since 2015. He's completed 37 prosthetic operations, but this was his first such operation on a dog.
This little dog has been through so much trauma. But now she gets to go on walks again, thanks to an innovative vet.
More No Comment
Italian taxi drivers strike for better working conditions
Power plant chimneys demolished in Australia
Spain's Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt
Billions of corals born on Australia's Great Barrier Reef
Police clash with striking metalworkers in Spain
Austria vaccination rate jumps as lockdown starts
Vaccine scepticism hits Gambia's polio campaign
Sea-Watch 4 rescues more than 100 migrants in the central Mediterranean
Italian events company recreates 'Squid Game' for fans
Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens opens for Christmas amid virus surge
Robot waiters take Iraqis in Mosul into the future
Millions of crabs paint Christmas Island red
Police in Khartoum use tear gas in protest clashes
Tense standoffs, clashes at Brussels COVID demo
Brussels protest against extended virus measures