This dog's name is Monika. Aged between two and four-years-old, she's now learning to walk again.

The first steps on prostheses just two weeks after her operation are still not very confident, but progress can already be seen.

Sergei Potkov, a veterinarian from Novosibirsk, has been practicing animal prosthetics since 2015. He's completed 37 prosthetic operations, but this was his first such operation on a dog.

This little dog has been through so much trauma. But now she gets to go on walks again, thanks to an innovative vet.