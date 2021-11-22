A Swedish far-right MEP has been convicted on appeal of sexually assaulting a member of his party.

Peter Lundgren was found guilty and sentenced to pay 60 daily fines of 1,000 kroner each, the Swedish judiciary announced Monday. In total, he will be fined around €6,000.

The MEP had faced up to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a member of the Sweden Democrats party at a hotel room in March 2018.

The Court of Appeal in Göta said there was "no reasonable doubt" that Lundgren was guilty after prosecutors "presented more evidence" on Monday.

The MEP was accused of "putting his hands under a woman's jumper and bra and placing his hands on her breasts".

The court agreed with the prosecution and ruled that Lundgren had acted without the woman's consent and had violated her "sexual integrity".

"Even if the plaintiff did not report the incident to the police herself ... it is clear that she did not agree to what the man did," the court said in a statement.

Lundgren has been a member of the European Parliament since 2014 and is one of the vice-chairs of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group.