Thousands march in Paris over violence against women

Tens of thousands of protesters marched on Saturday through Paris and other French cities to demand more government action to prevent violence against women.
The demonstrations come amid growing outrage in France over women killed by their partners, and as French women are increasingly speaking out about sexual harassment and abuse.
Protesters, mostly women, marched in Paris behind a large banner writing "Stop to sexist and sexual violence."
Groups fighting violence against women said at least 101 women have been killed by their partner or ex-partner in the country since the beginning of the year.
That's about one every three days.
More than 220,000 women are suffering each year physical or sexual abuse by their partner, according to a 2017 nationwide study.
Activists call on the state to dedicate one billion euro ($1.1 billion) each year to fight violence against women, instead of 360 million ($406 million) now, in part to create more shelters.
The protests are part of a week of global actions marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
More No Comment
Pro- and anti-vaccine protests across Australia
Police fire warning shots at Rotterdam demo
Activists denounce fast fashion in plastic catwalk protest in Tel Aviv
The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Famous shop unveils 'madcap' holiday windows in New York
Zoo pelicans moved to heated enclosure ahead of winter
Washington state residents start clean-up after heavy floods
Beaujolais Nouveau day returns in France after pandemic absence
People protest against Brazil's Bolsonaro during Black Consciousness week
Croatia commemorates 30th Anniversary of fall of Vukovar
Breathtaking cliff stunt by French motocross
Bizarre new records to mark 18th Guinness World Records Day
Waterspout spotted off Sicily's coast amid storms
Volcano on Spain's La Palma island continues to erupt
At Paris airport, security officers protest against wage cuts