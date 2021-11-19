Police fire warning shots during protests against Dutch COVID measures

Police said they fired warning shots in Rotterdam, injuring some people, as protesters gather to contest new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Rotterdam's police said there were "injuries related to the fired shots" but did not specify how many people were injured and whether anyone was seriously hurt.

The demonstration started around 8:00pm and "resulted in riots," police said in a statement.

"Fires have been set in several places. Fireworks were set off and police fired several warning shots. The riot police is presently present to restore order," they added.

COVID-19 cases have soared recently in the Netherlands, with more than 20,000 daily cases reported -- an all-time high since the beginning of the pandemic.

The government implemented a partial lockdown on November 13 that is due to run for at least three weeks as they weigh stricter restrictions on the unvaccinated.