Watch: Boris Johnson faces grilling by MPs over 'sleaze' scandal

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he made a mistake over a "sleaze" row that has rocked the ruling Conservative Party.

Earlier in November, his government tried to block the suspension of Conservative MP Owen Paterson after he was found guilty of breaching the rules by lobbying on behalf of two companies that were paying him more than 119,000 euros a year.

Instead of suspending Paterson for 30 days -- as recommended by the House of Commons standards committee -- Conservative MPs were ordered by Johnson's government to oppose suspension and instead call for an overhaul of the whole standards process.

The outcry and revolt among Tory MPs brought an immediate U-turn, but the prime minister has been damaged by opposition accusations that he sees rules as fit for breaking.

"It was a mistake two weeks ago to conflate the very sad and difficult case of a particular colleague (former MP Owen Paterson) who had fallen foul of the commissioner for standards and stand process and the need for... reform and improvement to the system," Johnson told the House of Commons Liaison Committee on Wednesday.

"What I had hoped to achieve was some sort of cross-party progress on that, plainly that wasn't possible."

This week, Johnson promised to tighten rules around politicians lobbying and having second jobs outside parliament.

It came as Keir Starmer was promising the same should the main opposition Labour Party get into power.

Starmer said Johnson's measures appeared to be "a significant victory for us in our work to clean up politics".

There were bad-tempered scenes at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday as Starmer attacked Johnson over conflicts of interest among MPs.

Politicians have received widespread criticism over second jobs since it was revealed that a former Conservative Attorney-General, Geoffrey Cox, earned £400,000 pounds (€476,000) a year as a lawyer while serving in Parliament.

After the scandal, Paterson resigned as an MP. Boris Johnson admitted he could have handled the issue better while stopping short of an apology.

Amid the furore, the prime minister was forced onto the defensive at COP26, insisting that the UK "is not remotely a corrupt country".

A series of opinion polls suggest that the Conservatives have lost their lead over Labour, while Johnson's personal rating has plummeted.