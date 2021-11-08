Footage provided by the Polish ministry of the interior appears to show hundreds of migrants try to force their way across the Polish-Belarusian border with shovels and shears in Kuznica, while Belarusian soldiers look on. The Polish army, assisted by the police, spray tear gas.
More No Comment
Taliban stage military parade in Kandahar to inaugurate new army
Basquiat and Warhol among highlights of Christie's auction, alongside evolutive digital work
40 turtles are released into the nature to celebrate anti-deforestation pact in Colombian Amazon
Chile's desert dumping ground for fast fashion leftovers
Early snowfall covers 2022 Winter Olympics host city of Beijing
Iran begins annual war games as nuclear talks near
South Korea's pavilion at Expo 2020 hosts traditional contests popularized by Netflix's "Squid Game"
India's Cattle Royale dung fight marks end of Diwali
Brazil bids shocked goodbye to country star Mendonca
Light based works of art illuminate Oslo
Protesters at climate demo in Glasgow, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Istanbul
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone
La Palma volcano sunset
French bishops kneel to ask forgiveness for sexual abuse
Syrians hold horse race festival in war-torn Raqa