migrants try to force their way across the Polish-Belarusian border

Footage provided by the Polish ministry of the interior appears to show hundreds of migrants try to force their way across the Polish-Belarusian border with shovels and shears in Kuznica, while Belarusian soldiers look on. The Polish army, assisted by the police, spray tear gas.

