It took two years to build her and she's now officially the largest cruise ship in the world.

The Wonder of the Seas finally left the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in the French port of Saint Nazaire on Friday evening.

She will now dry-dock at the port of Marseille for some finishing touches and in early March she will start weekly Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Port Everglades in Florida.

She's a staggering 362 metres long, 64 metres wide and weighs 236,857 tons.

On board there are 20 restaurants and 11 bars that serve up to 6,988 passengers across 18 decks.

Facilities for the passengers include a rock climbing wall, a carousel and a zip line.