AIBA Men's World Boxing Championship finals get underway in Serbia

After 26 thrilling fights at the semi-final stage of the AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, the winners will now go on to compete for the title of champion.

Watch the first rounds of the finals live in this article from 18:00 CET on November 5.

It’s not just the gold medals, belts and prestigious titles at stake. There’s also huge prize money. The winners receive $100,000 (€86,704), $50,000 (€43,352) for second place and for both bronze medalists, the award is $25,000 (€21,676).

AIBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev is leading the competitions himself.

"Fair chance, fair fight," is a key theme of the whole competition. AIBA ensures fairness with a revised process for choosing officials, including referees and judges, as well as recruiting independent experts to help in the process.