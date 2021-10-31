BREAKING NEWS
The Casa de América is illuminated with a projected artwork called 'Being alive was about moving' during the LuzMadrid International Festival of Light in Madrid.

Spain's capital Madrid was lit up for LuzMadrid, part of the International Festival of Light. The city's most famous sites were transformed by light-related art installations.

It celebrates UNESCO's decision to declare the city's 16th-century El Retiro Park a World Heritage Site and features more than twenty innovative works by national and international artists.

