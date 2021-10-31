Spain's capital Madrid was lit up for LuzMadrid, part of the International Festival of Light. The city's most famous sites were transformed by light-related art installations.
It celebrates UNESCO's decision to declare the city's 16th-century El Retiro Park a World Heritage Site and features more than twenty innovative works by national and international artists.
