Guatemalan faithful honour Saint Simon in indigenous village

With music, tobacco and liquor, hundreds of faithful honour Saint Simon, a popular deity in Guatemala in the indigenous village of San Andrés Itzapa in Guatemala.
Long queues form as hundreds of people wait to enter the Monastery of Las Nazarenas in Lima to pray to the "Lord of Miracles," the most revered religious icon for Peruvians.
Climate activists protest in London, feel 'optimistic' ahead of COP26
Day of the Dead preps ramp up at market place
Nurses in Lisbon demonstrate against career freeze
Joe Biden meets Pope Francis in Vatican
Clean-up of shores covered with pumice stones due to underwater volcanic eruption underway
Peru vaccinates communities of mythical Inca lake
Filipinos flock to cemeteries ahead of All Saints' Day closure
Ecuador: Road blockade on second day of strikes
Palestinians kicked off site as Israel demolishes cemetary
"Russian Hulk" sets world record hauling 53 tonnes of lorry and bus
US set to appeal UK refusal to extradite Assange
Baby rhino takes first shaky steps at Royal Burgers’ Zoo
Sinkholes emerge with the 'unstoppable' receding of the Dead Sea
Storms in Italy: red alert in Sicily and Calabria
Nicaraguans travel to Honduras on horses to receive Covid-19 vaccine