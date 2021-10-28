A man who posed as Brigitte Macron's nephew to obtain luxury privileges has been given a one-year sentence.

The 35-year-old man had used his "fake" links with the French President's wife to receive benefits from high-end companies and institutions.

He was sentenced to 30 months in prison -- 18 of which were suspended -- at the Paris Criminal Court on Wednesday.

The suspect is a serial offender who had previously been convicted 17 times on similar fraud charges.

He will serve his sentence under home surveillance and must also undergo medical examinations, the court said. An accomplice was also sentenced to twelve months in prison, nine of which were suspended.

Prosecutors stated that the man had used a false email address to request luxury services for Brigitte Macron's supposed nephew.

These included an expensive hotel stay in Morocco, tickets for a Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne, and a Club 2000 card with Air France between March and April 2018.

He had signed the requests under the name of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron's chiefs of staff.

Prosecutors had said the man had committed an "attack on the image of France".

The suspect had told the court that he did not pose as Brigitte Macron's nephew "for money" or "to do harm", but for "status, prestige, privileges".

A psychological report has described the 35-year-old as a "pathological liar", but that he did not suffer from a proven psychiatric disorder.