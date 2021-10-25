The Taliban has launched a programme to tackle the hunger crisis in Afghanistan, offering thousands of people wheat in exchange for labour.

The group's food-for-work scheme will be rolled out around the country's major towns and cities and will employ 40,000 men in the capital alone.

The scheme will not pay labourers, targeting those who are currently unemployed and most at risk of starvation during the harsh winter to come.

Afghanistan is already suffering from poverty, drought, electricity blackouts, and a failing economic system.

"Poverty and hunger have many causes. One is Covid affecting the whole world, second is the drought in Afghanistan and its surrounding region. The third reason is the cessation of global aid to Afghanistan and the freezing of Afghanistan's capital and money in international banks," revealed Abdul Rahman Rashed, Afghanistan's acting Agriculture Minister.

Meanwhile, the Red Crescent Society says it has provided assistance to refugee camps in the north of Afghanistan, and particularly to 500 internally displaced families.

The Red Cross has called on the international community to work with the Islamic Emirate as it warned that aid groups are unable to prevent a humanitarian crisis.