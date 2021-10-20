Ten years on since the death of Gaddafi, how stable is Libya today?

Today marks the tenth anniversary since the death of Muammar Gaddafi who ruled Libya with an iron fist for 42 years after a 1969 coup against the monarchy.

In 2011, he was toppled in a revolt inspired by the Arab Spring uprisings and backed by NATO.

On October 20th of that year, rebels tracked him down to his hometown city, tortured and killed him in the streets.

But his death has failed to bring democracy or stability. Instead, Libya has fractured along regional and ideological lines, with militias vying for control of the oil-rich country.

Speaking to Euronews, Mustafa Fetouri, a Libyan academic and analyst, described the current climate a decade after Gaddafi.

"Compared to three to five years ago, it's much better. But compared to 10 years ago when it was under Gaddafi, it's totally, totally unstable" he said.

"We also had this spate of terrorist organisations and individuals operating in the country, which we never had before 10 years ago," Fetouri added.

According to the academic, daily life for ordinary citizens depends on where they live. Overall, Libyans are struggling with fuel shortages despite Libya being an oil-producing country as well as insecurity and high prices.

"As you go away from the capital the situation gets even more difficult with lack of cash in the banking system, especially in rural areas," he told Euronews.

