The death toll from days of flooding and landslides in India and Nepal surpassed 100 on Wednesday, including several families swept away or crushed in their homes by mud and rock avalanches.
Experts say they were victims of increasingly unpredictable and extreme weather in recent years in South Asia, caused by climate change and exacerbated by deforestation, dam construction and excessive development.
Authorities have ordered the closure of schools and banned all religious and tourist activities in the state.
More No Comment
Little boy steals the scene at Pope's audience
Afghanistan: A beauty salon becomes a refuge for women in Kabul.
Sea-Watch rescues 412 migrants in Mediterranean
A festival of light: Baku’s spectacular 3D projection show
Canary Islands: Lava flows engulf houses on their way to the sea
Brazil: a mural made with the ashes of the Amazon
Madame Tussauds opens museum in Dubai
Group of anti-coup prisoners released in Myanmar
Dubai Expo 2020: Countries unveil spawling pavilions
Rains and the emptying of a dam cause flooding in Thailand
Models pose nude for Spencer Tunick shoot in Israel
Opening of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco)
Flame rehearsal in Greece for Beijing Winter Games
Russian actor, director arrive back on earth from ISS
Members of Spanish military monitor lava temperature on slopes of La Palma volcano.