The death toll from days of flooding and landslides in India and Nepal surpassed 100 on Wednesday, including several families swept away or crushed in their homes by mud and rock avalanches.

Experts say they were victims of increasingly unpredictable and extreme weather in recent years in South Asia, caused by climate change and exacerbated by deforestation, dam construction and excessive development.

Authorities have ordered the closure of schools and banned all religious and tourist activities in the state.