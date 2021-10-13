The leader of Poland's ruling party, Jarosław Kaczyński, is to step down from his government post, according to the state PAP news agency.

Kaczyński will resign as deputy prime minister at the beginning of 2022, the agency reported.

The President of the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) announced the decision at a parliamentary meeting on Wednesday.

According to PAP, Kaczyński told PiS lawmakers that he wanted to have more control of party affairs.

"Due to the position of deputy prime minister, he appears once a week at the party's headquarters and that is insufficient," one MP told the agency.

Kaczyński was appointed Poland's deputy prime minister in October 2020 and chairs the Polish Council of Ministers for security and defence.

The PiS leader is regarded as Poland's most powerful politician and had previously stated that he would not resign as deputy PM in 2021.