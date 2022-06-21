The leader of Poland's ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party has resigned from his government position.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski said he had left his role as deputy prime minister in charge of security to focus on the conservative party and upcoming elections.

Kaczynski -- who previously served as prime minister between 2006 and 2007 -- has become Poland’s most powerful politician.

In an interview with the PAP state news agency, the 73-year-old said he had planned to resign earlier, but the move was delayed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Poland's defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak will now succeed Kaczynski.

“This is a completely natural decision,” Kaczynski said, according to PAP.

“We have a war and he is the defence minister, so in the particular situation in which we are, such a connection has huge advantages.”

His departure from the government is not expected to bring many changes, as the PiS has been in charge since 2015.

Poland is due to hold its next general election by autumn 2023.