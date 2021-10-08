Climate activists block busy London roundabout

Climate activists from Insulate Britain block a busy London roundabout at rush hour.
The group was quickly surrounded by dozens of Metropolitan Police officers attempting to remove protesters who had superglued their hands to the tarmac.
Climate activists from Insulate Britain block a busy London roundabout at rush hour.
The group was quickly surrounded by dozens of Metropolitan Police officers attempting to remove protesters who had superglued their hands to the tarmac.
More No Comment
Scaffolding collapses in Hong Kong amid storms
A Thai restaurant hit by floods becomes a gastronomic Mecca.
South Africa celebrates Desmond Tutu's 90th birthday
Merkel meets Pope Francis at the Vatican
Iraq: a musician plays music with cleaning tools as instruments
Daniel Craig unveils his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Argentina: Rescuers save a humpback whale stranded on a beach
Afghans flock to passport office reopened by Taliban
Climate protesters invade the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris
Russian film crew blasts off to make first movie in space
Rubbish litters Marseille beaches a day after heavy storms
Clashes, tear gas at Bolivia coca farmers' protest
Protest against mandatory vaccine for New York City school staff
Extinction Rebellion attempt Zurich blockade
Greenpeace boats block Dutch Shell refinery