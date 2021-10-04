BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

United Kingdom

Serving London police officer arrested and charged with rape

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews with AFP
The police officer has been suspended by the Metropolitan Police Service
The police officer has been suspended by the Metropolitan Police Service   -   Copyright  Matt Dunham/AP
Text size Aa Aa

A London police officer is due to appear in court on Monday, charged with rape.

The Metropolitan Police said serving police officer David Carrick, 46, was arrested on Saturday in Hertfordshire.

The police force suspended him on the same day.

He was then charged with rape on Sunday.

Carrick is a member of the London police unit responsible for the protection of Parliament and diplomatic missions.

The chief of the Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, said she was “deeply concerned” by the arrest.

"I am deeply concerned to hear that a police officer from the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Unit has been arrested and charged with this serious offence," she said.

"I fully recognise that this will be of great concern to the public as well."

"Criminal proceedings must now take their course so I am unable to comment any further at this stage," she added.